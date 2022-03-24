Yaroslav Amosov withdraws from Bellator London, MVP vs Storley in new main event

Bellator MMA returns to the United Kingdom on Friday, May 13 with the fight card taking place at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Undefeated welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, who is actively defending his home country of Ukraine, has withdrawn from his scheduled title defense against Michael “Venom” Page.

In a new Bellator 281 main event “MVP” (20-1) now faces No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Logan Storley (13-1), who is fresh off of a career-defining victory over Neiman Gracie. The pair meets in a five-round bout with the interim 170-pound title on the line.

Tickets for Bellator London 2022 can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”

Bellator London: MVP vs Storley

The current Bellator London 2022 card can be found below.

Bellator 281 fight card

Main Card

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley – interim Bellator welterweight title

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edward

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov

Preliminary Card

Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong

Daniel Weichel vs. Rob Whiteford

Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger

Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski

Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. David Trallero

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green