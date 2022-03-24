Yaroslav Amosov withdraws from Bellator London, MVP vs Storley in new main event

Bellator MMA returns to the United Kingdom on Friday, May 13 with the fight card taking place at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Undefeated welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, who is actively defending his home country of Ukraine, has withdrawn from his scheduled title defense against Michael “Venom” Page.
In a new Bellator 281 main event “MVP” (20-1) now faces No. 4-ranked welterweight contender Logan Storley (13-1), who is fresh off of a career-defining victory over Neiman Gracie. The pair meets in a five-round bout with the interim 170-pound title on the line.
Tickets for Bellator London 2022 can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.
“Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. “We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage.”
Bellator 281 fight card
Main Card
- Michael Page vs. Logan Storley – interim Bellator welterweight title
- Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
- Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edward
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe
- Paul Daley vs. Andrey Koreshkov
Preliminary Card
- Luke Trainer vs. Simon Biyong
- Daniel Weichel vs. Rob Whiteford
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Mark Lemminger
- Kate Jackson vs. Elina Kallionidou
- Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde
- Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz
- Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Rozanski
- Arunas Andriuskevicus vs. David Trallero
- Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green