Kiko Martinez ‘confident’, Josh Warrington ‘ready for anything’

Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) of Spain defends his IBF featherweight title against Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) of the UK on Saturday, March 26 live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in May 2017 at the same venue ended in favor of Warrington, who took the win by majority decision.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout.

Kiko Martinez: I’ve visualised knocking Josh Warrington out

“I’m confident because as I said last time, I was going to become World Champion and I did it. I said I was going to beat Kid Galahad within the distance, and I did. The same will happen on Saturday, I will beat Josh Warrington within the distance. Maybe he’s too confident and doesn’t understand he’s facing Kiko Martinez.”

“Josh is a great boxer, he’s won some fantastic fights in his career, beating Frampton, Selby, Galahad and many more. He’s still a big name in boxing, I think he was doing well in the Lara fight until the accidental clash of heads. He’s still got credibility in the world of boxing, and I want to go on and beat him, knowing last time it wasn’t just luck when I won the world title against Kid Galahad.”

“I’m confident because I’ve visualised this in training, I’ve visualised knocking Josh Warrington out. When I say something, I’ll do it, so you can’t just believe it and not follow through and do it. When I say things, I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it on Saturday night.”

Josh Warrington: I’m trained hard, I’ve worked hard and I’m ready for anything

“I’m very excited, I’ve had a few sunbeds and my hair is looking on point, suit on. It’s a good occasion, the sun’s out, it kind of reminds me of four years ago when I first become World Champion – same kind of energy. I feel like the city is excited for Saturday night because they know what’s to come, World Championship will be staying in Leeds. I’m very grateful to Kiko for giving me this opportunity but the belt is staying here on Saturday night.”

“I must have upset him in some way because he’s demanded this fight. I’ve said it in many interviews, it’s how this sport work, it goes in circles. We were meant to be sparring partners for the Lara rematch, it’s funny he’s gone on to win a World Title and his first defence is against me. He’s confident and I’m sure he would have trained hard, but I’ll be ready for everything he brings on Saturday night.”

“I’ve trained for a hard twelve round fight, 5 years ago we shared some hard rounds but those five years ago my stock has risen since then. I’ve only gotten better and better, I’ve had some slip-ups in the last year but it’s time to get back on top.

“I only focus on winning; I know Kiko’s mentioned himself win or retire and putting himself under that pressure. I’m just focused on winning and having that hand raised, that’s how I see myself, being in that arena. And the new.”

“My book has gone from potentially being in the bargain aisle of Asda to a best-seller, what a chapter this is. It’s all in my hands, I’ve got to do the business, it’s funny how this sport works. I’ve got to make sure my stars have aligned for a reason and go out there on Saturday night and do what I’ve done all camp. I’m trained hard, I’ve worked hard and I’m ready for anything.”

In the co-main event Maxi Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) faces Ryan Walsh (27-3-2, 12 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card Maria Cecilia Roman (15-4-1, 1 NC) defends her IBF bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Ebanie Bridges (7-1, 3 KOs).

