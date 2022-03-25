Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Martinez vs Warrington 2 live from Leeds

Spanish Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF featherweight title against British Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) live on DAZN from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. The pair squares off for the second time with their first fight in May 2017 ending in majority decision in favor of the local fighter. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card

  • Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Martinez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Walsh, 12 rounds, lightweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title
  • Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Roman’s IBF bantamweight title

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

  • Dalton Smith vs. Ray Moylette, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Calum French vs. Angelo Turco, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Cory O’Regan vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Mali Wright vs. Luis Palmer, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

