Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 weigh-in results (video)

Spanish Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF featherweight title against British Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) live on DAZN from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. The pair squares off for the second time with their first fight in May 2017 ending in majority decision in favor of the local fighter. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card

Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Martinez’s IBF featherweight title

Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Walsh, 12 rounds, lightweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title

Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Roman’s IBF bantamweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Ray Moylette, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Calum French vs. Angelo Turco, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, featherweight

Cory O’Regan vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Mali Wright vs. Luis Palmer, 4 rounds, light heavyweight