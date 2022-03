Miguel Berchelt ‘very focused and prepared’ for Jeremiah Nakathila, who vows to ‘destroy’ him

Miguel Berchelt and Jeremiah Nakathila square off at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26. The contest features former WBC super featherweight champion from Mexico who moves up a weight class to face Namibian contender in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Advertisements

Berchelt is all about new beginnings. After reigning at 130 pounds for more than four years, he has set his sights on conquering the lightweight division. Check out below what the fighters had to say at the press conference ahead of their bout.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and Ticket Network.

Miguel Berchelt: I’m very focused and prepared for what I want to do this Saturday

“I feel good. I feel happy. I want to thank Top Rank and Zanfer for always handling my career well. I feel very motivated and focused on winning this fight. I know I’m facing a tough fighter in Jeremiah Nakathila, whom I respect a lot. But I’m coming to show that I can once again be world champion. This Saturday, I will show that.”

“The process following my last fight went well. It allowed me to rest. It helped me to get rid of the fibrosis that I had as a result of COVID. Now I feel new in this new city and with a new trainer. I’m in a new division, and I have new dreams to achieve. I want to be world champion again.”

“I feel better. I feel stronger. I think my body needed to move up in weight. I was a world champion for four years. Now I’m coming for the victory this Saturday.”

“I’m very focused and prepared for what I want to do this Saturday. I want to win this Saturday and make it so that the name of Miguel Berchelt is considered among the top of the division. They definitely will have to take me into account, and I will show that this Saturday.”

“Fans can expect a great show. Miguel Berchelt is coming very hungry and with a strong desire to once again become world champion. I’ve been training for this fight since November in Las Vegas. I left my family. I left my house. I left a lot of things behind just like I did when I started in boxing. I will make sure that all those efforts were worthwhile.”

Jeremiah Nakathila: I’m going to destroy Miguel Berchelt, and I will be victorious

“I like fighting. Him being an aggressive fighter is a good thing for me. I can see that he’s awake now. But I want to tell him to be careful because I will put him back to sleep.”

“I’m very excited to be fighting at this level. Boxers train to fight at this level. I’m grateful, and I’m grateful to my team to be fighting at this level. I’m here to obtain the victory. March is a big month in my country [Namibia]. We just celebrated Independence Day for us, and I will for sure make history again for my country.”

“I feel much stronger at lightweight. It was a good decision to move to lightweight. It was a lot easier to make weight compared to junior lightweight.”

“This is a very exciting time for me. Seeing all that promotion and excitement motivates me a lot. I just like the way Top Rank promotes the events. It’s on another level.”

“Expect fireworks. Come Saturday night, I’m going to destroy Miguel Berchelt, and I will be victorious.”

In the co-main event Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas faces Eduardo Baez in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among the undercard bouts Carlos Caraballo takes on Luis Fernando Saavedra in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight and Tiger Johnson meets Sebastian Gabriel Chaves in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Get Berchelt vs Nakathila full fight card.