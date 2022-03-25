Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila weigh-in results (video)

Former WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila square off in the ten-round lightweight main event live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas faces Eduardo Baez in the ten-rounder at featherweight. Get Berchelt vs Nakathila full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.
Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card
Main Card
- Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard
- Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Josue Vargas vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Jose Argel, featherweight
- Dante Benjamin vs. Kevin Johnson, light heavyweight
- Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight
- Adrian Serrano vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight