Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila weigh-in results (video)

Berchelt vs Nakathila live from Las Vegas

Former WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila square off in the ten-round lightweight main event live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas faces Eduardo Baez in the ten-rounder at featherweight. Get Berchelt vs Nakathila full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card

Main Card

  • Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Undercard

  • Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Josue Vargas vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Jose Argel, featherweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. Kevin Johnson, light heavyweight
  • Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Adrian Serrano vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

