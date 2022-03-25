Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila weigh-in results (video)

Former WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila square off in the ten-round lightweight main event live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas faces Eduardo Baez in the ten-rounder at featherweight. Get Berchelt vs Nakathila full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Berchelt vs Nakathila tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card

Main Card

Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, welterweight

Josue Vargas vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Jose Argel, featherweight

Dante Benjamin vs. Kevin Johnson, light heavyweight

Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight

Adrian Serrano vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight