Tim Tszyu reveals ‘game plan’ for Terrel Gausha bout – ‘My father gave me advice about the fight’

Tim Tszyu makes his debut in the United States on Saturday, March 26 when he faces Terrell Gausha live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The contest features undefeated rising star from Australia up against U.S. Olympian in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight.

Advertisements

The date when Tszyu vs Gausha airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27. Fans can watch the fight live on Kayo. In other countries the event airs live on FITE.

The son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu makes his stateside debut after establishing himself in his native Australia as one of the most dangerous contenders in the stacked 154-pound division. He’ll look to move closer to a world title opportunity with a win over the 2012 U.S. Olympian Gausha, who represents the toughest test of Tszyu’s career and most recently knocked out Jamontay Clark in two rounds.

Tszyu vs Gausha tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha tickets for Saturday, March 26 at The Armory in Minneapolis are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

The final pre-fight press conference was held early today at W Foshay Minneapolis where Tszyu and Gausha came face to face for the first time. Check out below what they had to say ahead of their bout.

Tim Tszyu at press conference ahead of his US debut against Terrell Gausha | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Tim Tszyu: I’m coming with everything

“Gausha has the credentials. He’s fought the best in the division. Having to fight someone like that gives me the chance to prove to everyone who I really am.”

Advertisements

“Terrell’s name popped up before my last fight and we happily accepted straight away. At this level, there’s no such thing as easy fights. You have to fight anyone and everyone.”

“This is a buzz for me. I’m super excited. We’ve done great things in Australia and sold out arenas in one day. But I needed to come over to America because this is what I’ve always watched throughout my life growing up. To finally experience it is incredible. This is what I live for.”

“I’m taking it one step at a time, but I’m here to really take over. I believe in what I can do. That’s what’s in my heart and in my destiny.”

“I’m going to do what I always do. The game plan is quite simple. I’m going to make as few mistakes as possible and capitalize on his mistakes.”

“Everything feels different about this situation but the work is the same and the ring is the same. I’m here to show everything in the ring. Actions speak louder than words.”

“This has been a long time in the making. I’m pumped. I’m out of my skin. My father gave me advice about the fight, like what to do and what not to do.”

“I don’t know what to expect from fighting in front of a U.S. crowd. At the end of the day, I’m focused on my opponent.”

“Me and Terrell are going to produce nonstop action until the final bell rings or before the bell rings. I’m coming with everything. I’ve had a great camp and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha at press conference ahead of their bout | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Terrel Gausha: I’m going in there to dominate and deliver action

“I’m just ready. I’m feeling dangerous. I like this fight. Tim is a good fighter who brings the pressure. It’s going to bring the best out of me to face a fighter like that.”

“When I watch Tszyu’s fights, I see that he brings the pressure. That’s just what he does. It’s not something I haven’t seen before. I’m going to go out there and do some things that he hasn’t seen before.”

“I’m sure he’s been watching my fights, but I think what he’s been watching is the wrong thing. I don’t think he’s going to be ready for what I’m going to show him Saturday.”

“This fight can cement my spot in line for that world title. Tszyu has a lot of backing behind him, he’s young and he’s got a great record. That’s exactly what I want to be up against.”

“I feel like I’m just a different kind of opponent than anything he’s ever faced. I’ve trained for a live guy who’s bringing the pressure. But we’ll see how it works out for him on Saturday.”

“I just feel like I’m a true super welterweight. I’m not coming up in weight. I feel like I’m strong and I’m not here to be bullied.”

“This is a good fight and I’m glad that he took it. I respect Tim for taking a fight like this. We’re going to put on a show for the fans and give them a great fight.”

“I prepared great for this fight. We had an injury free camp. I’m in shape and I’m going in there to dominate and deliver action.”

“There’s no other way around it. The winner of this fight should get the winner of the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano rematch.”

In the co-main event rising lightweight contender Michel Rivera faces fellow unbeaten Joseph Adorno. Kicking off the telecast, super lightweight Elvis Rodriguez meets Juan Jose Velasco.

Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card and schedule.