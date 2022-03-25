Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha weigh-in results (video)

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu and US Olympian Terrell Gausha square off in the twelve-round super welterweight main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.
Boxing fans can watch Tszyu vs Gausha live on Showtime in the United States, Kayo in Australia and FITE in other countries.
Tszyu vs Gausha fight card
Main Card
- Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight
- Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard
Undercard (non-televised)
- Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight