UFC Columbus weigh-in results, Blaydes vs Daukaus (video)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) squares off against Chris Daukaus (12-4) at heavyweight. In the co-main event Joanne Wood (15-7) takes on Alexa Grasso (13-3) at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Columbus full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Ceremonial weigh-ins video is available up top.

UFC Columbus fight card

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza