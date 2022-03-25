Search
UFC Columbus weigh-in results, Blaydes vs Daukaus (video)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) squares off against Chris Daukaus (12-4) at heavyweight. In the co-main event Joanne Wood (15-7) takes on Alexa Grasso (13-3) at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Columbus full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Ceremonial weigh-ins video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Columbus fight card

Main Card

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC Columbus start time, how to watch, live stream, Blaydes vs Daukaus

Preliminary Card

  • Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
  • Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
  • Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
  • Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza
MMANewsUFCVideo

