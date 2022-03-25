UFC Columbus weigh-in results, Blaydes vs Daukaus (video)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus airs live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday March 26, which makes it Sunday March 27 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Curtis Blaydes (15-3, 1 NC) squares off against Chris Daukaus (12-4) at heavyweight. In the co-main event Joanne Wood (15-7) takes on Alexa Grasso (13-3) at women’s flyweight.
UFC Columbus fight card
Main Card
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus
- Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso
- Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena
- Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
- Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card
- Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin
- Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Danaa Batgerel
- Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot
- Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak
- Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza