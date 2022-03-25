Velasquez vs Carmouche tops Bellator 278, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 new headliner for Bellator 279

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii with a pair of back to back events taking place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Today the promotion announced additional information including the headline-bout and undercard matchups for the first event and a new headline-bout for the second.

Bellator 278 on Friday, April 22 is held in honor of America’s Military, Veterans, First-Responders, and Medical Personnel all of whom are eligible to attend the event with a guest for free entry the day of with valid proof of ID. Free admission is based on a limited capacity and available on first come-first serve basis. Other MMA fans can watch the event live on Showtime.

In the main event undefeated Juliana Velasquez (12-0) defends her flyweight title against former U.S. Marine and No. 2-ranked Liz Carmouche (16-7). The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In addition, a pair of “Wild Card” matchups will be held, with the winner of each 135-pound contest officially punching their ticket into the one-million-dollar Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The first “Wild Card” fight features No. 8-ranked Josh Hill (21-4) facing Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) with the winner moving on to meet Magomed Magomedov in the quarterfinals. The second “Wild Card” contest will see #9-Jornel Lugo (8-0) take on Danny Sabatello (11-1) with the victor going on to face Leandro Higo. Dates for both pending quarterfinal matchups will be announced shortly.

Also on the card two additional bouts, as Christian Edwards (5-1) faces Grant Neal (6-1) at lightweight, Manny Muro (12-7) meets Nate Andrews (16-4) at 160-pound catchweight. The full Bellator 278 fight card can be found below.

Cris Cyborg defends against Arlene Blencowe in the rematch

Saturday night’s Bellator 279 main card live on Showtime ill feature a women’s featherweight world championship rematch pitting Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) against Australia’s No. 1-ranked Arlene Blencowe (15-8), who will look to claim gold in her third attempt at a world title and the launch of the highly anticipated one-million-dollar Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

Former champion, No. 1-ranked Juan Archuleta (25-3) will challenge No. 3-ranked Raufeon Stots (17-1) for the interim bantamweight title, following the news that initially scheduled incumbent champion Sergio Pettis was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Also on the card No. 2-ranked Patchy Mix (15-1) takes on No. 5-ranked Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) in a five-round Bellator World Grand Prix contest and Oahu’s own No. 1-ranked Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) returns home to fight Justine Kish (7-5) at flyweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Bellator 279 tickets can be purchased through Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche – Velasquez’s Bellator flyweight title

Josh Hill vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout

Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal

Manny Muro vs. Nate Andrews

Preliminary Card

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Jared Scoggins vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – interim Bellator bantamweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Preliminary Card

Lance Gibson Jr vs. Nainoa Dung

Justin Gonzales vs. Kai Kamaka III

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Levan Chokheli

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Keoni Diggs vs. Bobby King

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller