Diaz Jr vs Gesta date set for Thu, Apr 21 in Indio, CA – tickets

Palmdale’s Joel Diaz Jr (26-2, 22 KOs) and San Diego’s Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) square off on Thursday, April 21 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout headlines Golden Boy’s return to its home in the Coachella Valley. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In the eight-round co-main event Southern California’s Jousce Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) from Glendora, CA goes up against fellow lightweight Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KOs) of Apodaca, Mexico. Also on the card San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super featherweight, undefeated prospect Manuel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) of Coachella, CA in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight, and Los Cabos, Mexico’s Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at flyweight.

Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta tickets

Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta tickets to witness all the action at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, April 21 are on sale.

“Tickets are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com,” reads the announcement sent out by Golden Boy.

“We are so excited to return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for this event,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “It has been Golden Boy’s home in the Coachella Valley, and we are excited to bring a DAZN fight night that they will enjoy for the first time in 2022.”

“We are passionate about building fighters at DAZN, and we are incredibly excited about this event,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “This show will feature the brightest talents in boxing and so tune in to catch a first glimpse of the stars of tomorrow, live and worldwide on DAZN.”

The current Diaz Jr vs Gesta fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Diaz Jr vs Gesta fight card

Joel Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jorge Chavez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Manuel Flores vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jan Salvatierra vs. TBA, 6 rounds, flyweight