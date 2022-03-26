Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 free live stream of prelims

Before The Bell

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 undercard airs live stream from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 5:30 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US, and 4:30 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday March 27. Video is available up top.

The three-fight lineup looks as the following:

  • Cory O’Regan vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Mali Wright vs. Luis Palmer, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Calum French vs. Angelo Turco, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

