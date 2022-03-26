Martinez vs Warrington 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Spanish champion Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) defends his IBF featherweight title against British challenger Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, March 26. In addition, the pair meets for the second time. Their first fight in May 2017 ended in favor of local fighter, who took the win by majority decision. The date when the rematch airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 27.

In the co-main event champion from Argentina Maria Cecilia Roman (15-4-1, 1 NC) defends her IBF bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against challenger from Australia Ebanie Bridges (7-1, 3 KOs). Also on the card Maxi Hughes (24-5-2, 5 KOs) and Ryan Walsh (27-3-2, 12 KOs) square off in a twelve-round all-British battle at lightweight. In addition, British Dalton Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Irish Ray Moylette (12-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight, and Australian Skye Nicolson (1-0) meets British Bec Connolly (3-11) in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream

Boxing fans can watch Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm GMT in the UK and 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US.

In Australia Martinez vs Warrington 2 airs live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 27. The start time is scheduled for 6 am AEDT.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 free live stream of undercard begins one and a half hours prior to the main card.

Martinez vs Warrington 2 fight card

Main Card

Kiko Martinez vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight – Martinez’s IBF featherweight title

Maria Cecilia Roman vs. Ebanie Bridges, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Roman’s IBF bantamweight title

Maxi Hughes vs. Ryan Walsh, 12 rounds, lightweight – Hughes’ IBO lightweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Ray Moylette, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary Card

Cory O’Regan vs. Jakub Laskowski, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Mali Wright vs. Luis Palmer, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Calum French vs. Angelo Turco, 6 rounds, super lightweight