PFL Challenger Series 6 results, Lewis vs Nunes

PFL Challenger Series Week 6

The sixth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 25. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show former UFC middleweight Bevon Lewis (7-3) of Jamaica squares off against Marcelo Nunes (7-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event unbeaten Giacamo Lemos (7-0) of Brazil meets Billy Swanson (4-2) of the US. Also on the card, Israel’s Adam Keresh (4-0) goes up against against another representative of the country-host Chad Johnson (7-3). MMA action begins with all-American battle between Daiqwon Buckley (1-0) and Jon Cunningham (1-0).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 6 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 6 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 6 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 6 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Bevon Lewis vs. Marcelo Nunes
  • Giacomo Lemos vs. Billy Swanson
  • Adam Keresh vs. Chad Johnson
  • Daiqwon Buckley vs. Jon Cunningham
