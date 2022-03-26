PFL Challenger Series 6 results, Lewis vs Nunes

The sixth week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, March 25. MMA event features the four-fight card with the international heavyweights battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show former UFC middleweight Bevon Lewis (7-3) of Jamaica squares off against Marcelo Nunes (7-1) of Brazil. In the co-main event unbeaten Giacamo Lemos (7-0) of Brazil meets Billy Swanson (4-2) of the US. Also on the card, Israel’s Adam Keresh (4-0) goes up against against another representative of the country-host Chad Johnson (7-3). MMA action begins with all-American battle between Daiqwon Buckley (1-0) and Jon Cunningham (1-0).

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 6 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 6 live stream on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 6 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 6 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Bevon Lewis vs. Marcelo Nunes

Giacomo Lemos vs. Billy Swanson

Adam Keresh vs. Chad Johnson

Daiqwon Buckley vs. Jon Cunningham