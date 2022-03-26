TrillerVerz 5 tickets on sale for Kovalev vs Pulev + Cypress Hill vs Onyx on May 14 in LA

The fifth edition of TrillerVerz takes place at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 14. The event billed as “Lineage of Greatness” features a series of boxing bouts and an Iconic VERZUZ battle pitting hip-hop legends Cypress Hill and Onyx. Tickets for the event are on sale.

Advertisements

The fight card is headlined by a ten-round cruiserweight bout between former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) and unbeaten Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KOs). In the co-main event Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) faces Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

TrillerVerz 5 tickets

Tickets for TrillerVerz 5: Kovalev vs Pulev + Cypress Hill vs Onyx at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 14 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other fans can watch the event live stream on FITE.

Among the bouts featured on the undercard, son of boxing great Evander Holyfield, Evan Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Maurice Williams (7-2, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at junior middleweight.

Also on the card Emiliano Vargas makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at super welterweight, as well as Fernando Vargas Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) is in action in a four-rounder at junior middleweight and Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at featherweight. The names of their opponents, as well as an addition bout, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

TrillerVerz 5 fight card

The current TrillerVerz 5 fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is to be determined shortly.

Boxing

Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Kubrat Pulev vs. Andrey Fedosov, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Evan Holyfield vs. Maurice Williams, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Vargas Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Amado Vargas vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Entertainment

Cypress Hill vs. Onyx – ultimate East coast vs West coast hip-hop showdown