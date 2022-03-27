Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
UFC

Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

Newswire
UFC Columbus Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus
Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus | Twitter/ESPNAusNZ

Blaydes KO's Daukaus in UFC Columbus main event

Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday March 27 in Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 4 and No. 9 heavyweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout didn’t go the distance. Blaydes claimed the win by knockout when he dropped Daukaus with straight right followed by a flurry of strikes. The fight was officially stopped at 17 seconds into the second round.

With the win Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois improves to 16-3, 1 NC and records the second straight victory. Chris Daukaus of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania drops to 12-5 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights below.

Blaydes vs Daukaus full fight video highlights

Chris Daukaus makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Curtis Blaydes.

Fight time.

Curtis Blaydes knocks out Chris Daukaus.

Verdict.

Post fight interview.

Get UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs Daukaus full fight card results.

