Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday March 27 in Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 4 and No. 9 heavyweight contenders in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout didn’t go the distance. Blaydes claimed the win by knockout when he dropped Daukaus with straight right followed by a flurry of strikes. The fight was officially stopped at 17 seconds into the second round.

With the win Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois improves to 16-3, 1 NC and records the second straight victory. Chris Daukaus of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania drops to 12-5 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

You can watch Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights below.

Blaydes vs Daukaus full fight video highlights

Chris Daukaus makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Curtis Blaydes.

The no. 4?? heavyweight in the world!@RazorBlaydes265 is ready to throw his name back in the title conversation! #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/wC6MMf1QLk — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 27, 2022

Fight time.

Curtis Blaydes knocks out Chris Daukaus.

Curtis "Razor" Blaydes with a huge KO of Chris Daukaus #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/bZ1zjK5uOI — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) March 27, 2022

Verdict.

De manera fenomenal @RazorBlaydes265 derrota a Chris Daukaus por la vía de TKO? #UFCColumbus pic.twitter.com/H7tcfiyHNU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 27, 2022

Post fight interview.

