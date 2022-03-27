Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Ebanie Bridges claims world title against Maria Cecilia Roman (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
'The Blonde Bomber' from Australia becomes a new IBF bantamweight queen in Leeds, England

Australian Ebanie Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) became a new IBF bantamweight titleholder when she dethroned Argentinian Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6-1, 1 NC) live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday March 27 in Australia. “The Blonde Bomber” spoiled the seventh defense of a long reigning champion collecting a unanimous decision.

After ten rounds the scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 100-91.

The successfully outing in Leeds was the second attempt when the 35-year-old Australian boxer challenged for the world title. Last April Bridges faced Shannon Courtenay for then vacant WBA bantamweight belt but dropped a unanimous decision.

Roman vs Bridges was featured on Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 main card live on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia. The event also saw Australian Skye Nicolson taking a six-round points decision victory against British Bec Connolly.

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

