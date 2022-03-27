Search
Eduardo Baez takes majority decision against Jose Enrique Vivas, but ineligible for title (video)

Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico took the victory by majority decision against his country-fellow Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (21-2, 11 KOs) of Texcoco, Mexico. The pair squared off in co-feature to Berchelt vs Nakathil live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26.

After ten rounds of a featherweight battle with a vacant WBC-USNBC belt on the line two judges scored the fight 98-92 and 96-94 in favor of Baez, while one judge had it 95-95 draw. Due to missed weight Baez, however, was not eligible to land the title.

