Elvis Rodriguez stops Juan Jose Velasco in Round 7 – video of TKO

Elvis Rodriguez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic improved his record to 13-1-1, 12 KOs when he dominated and stopped Juan Jose Velasco (23-3, 14 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina in the seventh round of their super lightweight bout. The contest kicked off Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha televised card live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday, March 27 in Australia.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Rodriguez TKO’s Velasco

