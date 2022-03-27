Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Search
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez to become new world champion – video of TKO

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Warrington becomes a new IBF featherweight king

British Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) became a new IBF featherweight champion when he claimed the belt against Spanish champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday March 27 in Australia. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the seventh round as the representative of the country-host was unloading a barrage of strikes on his opponent.

Advertisements

In addition Warrington secured the second victory over Martinez. The pair first met in May 2017 at the same venue where the local athlete took a majority decision.

Warrington TKO’s Martinez in Round 7

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097