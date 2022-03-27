Josh Warrington stops Kiko Martinez to become new world champion – video of TKO

British Josh Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) became a new IBF featherweight champion when he claimed the belt against Spanish champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday March 27 in Australia. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the seventh round as the representative of the country-host was unloading a barrage of strikes on his opponent.

Advertisements

In addition Warrington secured the second victory over Martinez. The pair first met in May 2017 at the same venue where the local athlete took a majority decision.

Warrington TKO’s Martinez in Round 7

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card results.