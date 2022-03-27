Search
Michel Rivera decisions Joseph Adorno in ten rounds (video)

Tszyu vs Gausha

Michel Rivera came out on top when he faced Joseph Adorno at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday March 26. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Showtime.

In Australia the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 27.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Rivera.

With the victory rising contender Michel Rivera of Miami, Florida remains undefeated and improves his record to 23-0, 14 KOs. Joseph Adorno of Union City, New Jersey suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 14-1-2, 12 KOs.

Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card results.

