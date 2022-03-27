Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila full fight video highlights

Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila (22-2, 18 KOs) dominated and stopped former super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) when the pair squared off live from Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26. The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout ended in the sixth-round RTD.

Jeremiah Nakathila scores the second victory in a row and improves to 23-2, 19 KOs. Miguel Berchelt drops to 38-3, 34 KOs and suffers the second straight defeat after he was dropped by Oscar Valdez last February.

