Berchelt vs Nakathila results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Miguel Berchelt (38-2, 34 KOs) and Jeremiah Nakathila (22-2, 18 KOs) square off at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 26. The contest features former super featherweight champion from Mexico up against Namibian contender in the scheduled for ten rounds main event at lightweight.
The co-main event is a ten-round featherweight battle between Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (21-1, 11 KOs) and Eduardo Baez (20-2-2, 7 KOs). Among the undercard bouts Carlos Caraballo (14-1, 14 KOs) takes on Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-6, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior featherweight, Tiger Johnson (2-0, 1 KO) faces Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight and Josue Vargas (19-2, 9 KOs) meets Nicolas Pablo Demario (15-5-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream
Boxing fans can watch Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The action inside the squared circle begins with the preliminary bouts kicking off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT.
Berchelt vs Nakathila fight card
Get Berchelt vs Nakathila full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.
Main Card
- Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC-USNBC featherweight title
Miguel Berchelt ‘very focused and prepared’ for Jeremiah Nakathila, who vows to ‘destroy’ him
Undercard
- Carlos Caraballo vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Tiger Johnson vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Josue Vargas vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Jose Argel, 6 featherweight
- Dante Benjamin vs. Kevin Johnson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Arturo Cardenas vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez, 4 rounds, junior featherweight
- Adrian Serrano vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight