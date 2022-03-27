Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Skye Nicolson outpoints Bec Connolly in Leeds (video)

Newswire
Martinez vs Warrington 2

Australian Skye Nicolson (2-0) earned her second victory in pro boxing taking the 60-54 points decision against British Bec Connolly (3-12), who suffered the sixth defeat in a row. The six-round featherweight bout kicked off Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 main card live on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in Australia.

Check out fight video highlights below and post-fight interview up top.

Get Martinez vs Warrington 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

