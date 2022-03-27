Skye Nicolson outpoints Bec Connolly in Leeds (video)

Australian Skye Nicolson (2-0) earned her second victory in pro boxing taking the 60-54 points decision against British Bec Connolly (3-12), who suffered the sixth defeat in a row. The six-round featherweight bout kicked off Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 main card live on DAZN worldwide and Kayo in Australia from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday March 26, which made it Sunday February 27 in Australia.

