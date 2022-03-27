Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The contest featured undefeated rising star from Australia making his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight went a full distance and produced fireworks.

In Australia the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 27.

As early as in the first round Gausha scored a knockdown after he caught and dropped Tszyu with a quick right. The latter got back on his feet, beat the eight count, and the fight resumed. In the fifth round Tszyu paid Gausha back with a big overhand right. He also dropped him with a left uppercut, but the referee called it a slip. Since that early knockdown Tszyu has also been relentless delivering body shots.

In the end one judge scored the fight 114-113, another judge had it 116-111, and the third judge gave it 115-112 all in favor of Australian contender.

With the victory Tim Tszyu of Sydney, New South Wales remains undefeated and improves his record to 21-0, 15 KOs. Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio drops to 22-3-1, 11 KOs.

You can watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha full fight video highlights below and up top.

Tszyu vs Gausha full fight video highlights

U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha makes his ring walk.

2012 U.S. Olympian @TerrellGausha heads to the ring, ready to go to war with Tim Tszyu in tonight's MAIN EVENT ?#TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/qyiwel06Tl — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

Gausha drops Tszu with a quick right in Round 1.

.@TerrellGausha catches Tim Tszyu with a quick right in the 1st round, dropping him to the canvas ?#TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/ll6mspNkLs — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

Big overhand right from Tszyu in Round 5.

.@Tim_Tszyu stuns Gausha with a huge right in the 5th round ??#TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/aE0lgvDBSi — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

12 rounds of war.

IT GOES THE DISTANCE! Nothing but respect between these two warriors after 12 hard-fought rounds ?



It's up to the judges.@Tim_Tszyu @TerrellGausha | #TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/pgBAHBRmD1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

Verdict

TSZYU PULLS IT OFF! After 12 entertaining rounds, @Tim_Tszyu defeats @TerrellGausha by unanimous decision to win his U.S. debut ??#TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/mMsUIMcYOc — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

Tim Tszyu post-fight interview.

Following his UD victory over Gausha, @Tim_Tszyu has plans to get even better and go after the ultimate prize ?#TszyuGausha pic.twitter.com/JpGDOMJ5Og — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 27, 2022

