Search
Boxing

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha full fight video highlights

Newswire

Tim Tszyu makes successful US debut

Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha squared off at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The contest featured undefeated rising star from Australia making his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout at super welterweight went a full distance and produced fireworks.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 27.

As early as in the first round Gausha scored a knockdown after he caught and dropped Tszyu with a quick right. The latter got back on his feet, beat the eight count, and the fight resumed. In the fifth round Tszyu paid Gausha back with a big overhand right. He also dropped him with a left uppercut, but the referee called it a slip. Since that early knockdown Tszyu has also been relentless delivering body shots.

In the end one judge scored the fight 114-113, another judge had it 116-111, and the third judge gave it 115-112 all in favor of Australian contender.

With the victory Tim Tszyu of Sydney, New South Wales remains undefeated and improves his record to 21-0, 15 KOs. Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio drops to 22-3-1, 11 KOs.

You can watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha full fight video highlights below and up top.

Tszyu vs Gausha full fight video highlights

Advertisements

U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha makes his ring walk.

Gausha drops Tszu with a quick right in Round 1.

Big overhand right from Tszyu in Round 5.

12 rounds of war.

Verdict

Tim Tszyu post-fight interview.

Get Tszyu vs Gausha full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

1 COMMENT

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097