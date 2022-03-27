Stream Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live on Kayo
Boxing

Tszyu vs Gausha results, time, where to watch, live stream, Kayo, main event, fight card

Newswire
Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live from Minneapolis
Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu faces US Olympian Terrell Gausha at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) square off in the main event live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The twelve-round super welterweight bout features rising boxing star from Sydney, Australia making his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian of Cleveland, Ohio. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between rising undefeated contender Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida and fellow unbeaten Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey. Kicking off the televised card Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Juan Jose Velasco (23-2, 14 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina meet in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, March 26
Start time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 27
Start time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live blog

Stay tuned with Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live blog below.

To refresh the feed click here.

3:55 pm ET / 6:55 am AEDT

Here is the official Tszyu vs Gausha tale of the tape.

Tszyu vs Gausha tale of the tape
Tszyu vs Gausha tale of the tape | Premier Boxing Champions

3:14 pm ET / 6:14 am AEDT

And this is what Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout.

3:10 pm ET / 6:10 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out the video below as Todd Grisham breaks down Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha showdown.

Tszyu vs Gausha fight card

The full Tszyu vs Gausha fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The three-fight televised main card follows seven preliminary bouts.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

