Tszyu vs Gausha results, time, where to watch, live stream, Kayo, main event, fight card

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) square off in the main event live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, March 26. The twelve-round super welterweight bout features rising boxing star from Sydney, Australia making his debut in the United States against U.S. Olympian of Cleveland, Ohio. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 27.

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between rising undefeated contender Michel Rivera (22-0, 14 KOs) of Miami, Florida and fellow unbeaten Joseph Adorno (14-0-2, 12 KOs) of Union City, New Jersey. Kicking off the televised card Elvis Rodriguez (12-1-1, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and Juan Jose Velasco (23-2, 14 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina meet in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live stream

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, March 26

Start time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 27

Start time: 12 pm AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live blog

Stay tuned with Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha live blog below.

3:55 pm ET / 6:55 am AEDT

Here is the official Tszyu vs Gausha tale of the tape.

Tszyu vs Gausha tale of the tape | Premier Boxing Champions

3:14 pm ET / 6:14 am AEDT

And this is what Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout.

3:10 pm ET / 6:10 am AEDT

Kicking off live blog. In case you missed it, check out the video below as Todd Grisham breaks down Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha showdown.

Tszyu vs Gausha fight card

The full Tszyu vs Gausha fight card comprises ten bouts in total. The three-fight televised main card follows seven preliminary bouts.

The lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Michel Rivera vs. Joseph Adorno, 10 rounds, lightweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Jose Velasco, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Joey Spencer vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov, 8 rounds, middleweight

Brian Mendoza vs. Benjamin Whitaker, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Goodall vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Ahmad Cheikho, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Travon Marshall vs. Timothy Parks, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Luna, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Breeon Carothers vs. Deljerro Revello, 4 rounds, lightweight