Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata: Big Drama Show live from Japan – date & time set

The date and time have been set for the next fight of Gennadiy Golovkin, as “GGG” goes through the ropes on Saturday, April 9 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Boxing star from Kazakhstan faces Japanese champion Ryota Murata in the middleweight title unification.

Golovkin brings to the table his IBF and IBO belts. Murata enters the squared circle holding the WBA title. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) won his previous bout via the seventh-round retirement against Kamil Szeremeta. Before that that he scored a unanimous decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko to take then vacant belts and KO’d Steve Rolls in Round 4 to rebound from the defeat by majority decision suffered against Canelo Alvarez in their rematch.

Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the fifth round against Steven Butler. Prior to that he stopped Rob Brant in the second round of their rematch and reclaimed belt.

How to watch GGG vs Murata live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT in the United States, 8:30 am BST in the United Kingdom and 5:30 pm AEST in Australia.

Golovkin and Murata are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 6:30 am ET / 3:30 am PT in the US, 11:30 am BST in the UK and 8:30 pm AEST in Australia.

GGG vs Murata fight card

The current GGG vs Murata fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, 12 rounds, middleweight – Golovkin’s IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Murata’s WBA (Super) middleweight title

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBO flyweight title

Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato, 4 rounds, welterweight