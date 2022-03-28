Martin vs Felix date, time, how to watch, live stream, undercard

Sandor Martin and Jose Felix square off in the main event at Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona on Friday, April 1 marking a return of Matchroom Boxing to Spain. The ten-round contest features the representative of the country-host up against Mexican contender. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBA International super lightweight title.

Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) was in action last October in Fresno, California where he caused an upset taking a majority decision against Mikey Garcia. Before that he defeated Kaye Prospere, Nestor Maradiaga and Joe Hughes by UD.

Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs) fought last August in Belfast, Northern Ireland where he dropped a unanimous decision against Tyrone McKenna. Prior to that defeated Adalberto Borquez Covarrubias via second-round retirement and TKO’d Jesus Laguna also in Round 2.

How to watch Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live stream

Boxing fans can watch Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live stream on DAZN. The date is Friday, April 1. The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm CEST (local time), which makes it 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the United States and 6:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

In Australia Martin vs Felix airs live on Saturday, April 2. The start time is scheduled for 4:30 am AEDT.

Martin vs Felix undercard

Among the bouts featured on Martin vs Felix undercard Latvian Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) takes on Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Spanish super flyweight Samuel Carmona is now reportedly faces Mexican Joel Cordova (13-5-2, 3 KOs). The latter replaces previously announced Tanzanian Fadhili Majiha (28-14-4, 14 KOs) – subject to confirmation.

British Stevi Levy (5-0) is expected to meet Argentinian Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KOs) at super bantamweight.

Spanish Alejandro Moya (15-0, 10 KOs) is currently (as of writing) sitting with no opponent, as per official website of the promotion. He was initially scheduled to face British Tom Farrell (20-5, 5 KOs).

Martin vs Felix fight card

The current Martin vs Felix fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix – WBA International super lightweight title

Samuel Carmona vs. Joel Cordova, super flyweight

Alejandro Moya vs. TBD, super lightweight

Jorgelina Guanini vs. Stevi Levy, super bantamweight

Ricards Bolotniks vs. Hrvoje Sep, light heavyweight