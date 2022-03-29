Rosie Perez: When someone says Amanda Serrano, I think of a champion

Seven-weight world champion from Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) challenges undisputed lightweight champion from Ireland Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) on Saturday, April 30. The pair squares off in a historic main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ahead of the bout Serrano opened her training camp and welcomed young people from the Garden of Dreams Foundation and SCO Family Services. Actress and ‘The First Lady of Boxing’ Rosie Perez, who was also among attendees, believes the Puerto Rican star is going to ‘rock The Garden’.

Serrano displayed her training routine and welcomed 12-year-old Jamiyah Lee from Bed-Stuy into the ring for one-on-one instruction. Radio City Rockette, Taylor Shimko was also in attendance to learn boxing techniques from the 33 year old.

Amanda Serrano with Taylor Shimko | Madison Square Garden/Michelle Farsi

Taylor vs Serrano tickets

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Rosie Perez is proud to see Serrano getting the big night her hard work has been leading towards

Rosie Perez has been a long-time supporter of Serrano, her fellow Brooklynite. Proud Puerto Rican and the ‘Do The Right Thing’ star is thrilled that the seven-weight world champion will be one half of the first ever all-female headline fight at the vaunted Manhattan boxing Mecca.

“When I see Amanda Serrano step into the ring April 30 at Madison Square Garden, I think I’m going to be in tears,” said Perez. “I’m going to be screaming “Boricua” and I think half of The Garden will be screaming the same.”

“When someone says Amanda Serrano, I think of a champion. I think of a young woman who is dedicated to her sport. Who’s been knocked around outside the ring in regard to lesser pay, who’s going to have her moment of her career come April 30 at Madison Square Garden.”

“It’s just so exciting. I’m so happy for her. She’s going to rock The Garden.”

Rosie Perez with Amanda Serrano | Madison Square Garden/Michelle Farsi

Years in the making, Taylor vs Serrano is arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing to date between the pound-for-pound #1 and #2 fighters of the world. It is not only set to make boxing history, but women’s sports history.

MSG has hosted thousands of fights through its illustrious years, beginning more than a century ago on July 17, 1882. Now, 140 years later, Taylor vs Serrano finally marks the very first time two female fighters are headlining a boxing event at the iconic venue.

‘I knew she was smiling and rooting for us and supporting us’

“Rosie has been in my corner from the very beginning,” said Serrano. “She’s a proud Boricua, Latina and she is just a great supporter for any female athlete. She is a huge boxing fan, and she has always encouraged me to be the best person I can be and the best athlete.”

“When I found out where we were fighting and how much we were making I knew she was smiling and rooting for us and supporting us.”

Among the bouts featured on Taylor vs Serrano undercard Jessie Vargas faces fellow former world champion Liam Smith at super welterweight. As well, Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for undisputed super middleweight title.