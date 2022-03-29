Sultan Zaurbek defends European title against Haithem Laamouz on Apr 15 in London

WBO European super featherweight champion Sultan Zaurbek is scheduled to make the second defense of his title against Haithem Laamouz at York Hall in London on Friday, April 15. The contest is featured on the MTK Fight Night card topped by Gavin Gwynne vs Luke Willis for British and Commonwealth lightweight title. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and IFL TV internationally.

Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) is back after a successful 2021, winning then vacant belt against Ronnie Clark last July. In December he stopped Ryan Wheeler in six rounds to make the first successful defense.

He now has one of his toughest tests yet when he turns his attention to Laamouz (17-1, 7 KOs), who in his last fight won the EBU European Union super featherweight belt by unanimous decision against Mario Alfano.

“We wanted a serious test for Sultan and he’s definitely got one by facing Haithem Laamouz,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton. “It’s a fantastic fight and another great addition to our huge MTK Fight Night next month.”

“Sultan has looked very impressive in his last few fights, but Haithem will be coming to win and make things very difficult, so we can’t wait to see how things unfold.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Sam Gilley defends his English super welterweight title against Drew Brown. As well, Nina Hughes takes on Bec Connolly, plus Pierce O’Leary, Carl Fail, Elliot Whale, Dean Richardson, Paul Ryan and Jimmy Croxson are all in action. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.