Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Sultan Zaurbek defends European title against Haithem Laamouz on Apr 15 in London

Newswire
WBO European champion Sultan Zaurbek
Sultan Zaurbek | MTK Global

MTK Fight Night

WBO European super featherweight champion Sultan Zaurbek is scheduled to make the second defense of his title against Haithem Laamouz at York Hall in London on Friday, April 15. The contest is featured on the MTK Fight Night card topped by Gavin Gwynne vs Luke Willis for British and Commonwealth lightweight title. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and IFL TV internationally.

Advertisements

Zaurbek (12-0, 8 KOs) is back after a successful 2021, winning then vacant belt against Ronnie Clark last July. In December he stopped Ryan Wheeler in six rounds to make the first successful defense.

He now has one of his toughest tests yet when he turns his attention to Laamouz (17-1, 7 KOs), who in his last fight won the EBU European Union super featherweight belt by unanimous decision against Mario Alfano.

“We wanted a serious test for Sultan and he’s definitely got one by facing Haithem Laamouz,” said MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton. “It’s a fantastic fight and another great addition to our huge MTK Fight Night next month.”

“Sultan has looked very impressive in his last few fights, but Haithem will be coming to win and make things very difficult, so we can’t wait to see how things unfold.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Sam Gilley defends his English super welterweight title against Drew Brown. As well, Nina Hughes takes on Bec Connolly, plus Pierce O’Leary, Carl Fail, Elliot Whale, Dean Richardson, Paul Ryan and Jimmy Croxson are all in action. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097