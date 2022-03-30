Bruno Cappelozza vs Stuart Austin headlines PFL 2 on April 28 in Arlington, TX

The headline-bout, as well as the rest of fight card, has been announced for PFL 2 taking place at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX on Thursday, April 28. The main event features Season 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza of Brazil up against Stuart Austin of England.

In the co-main event featherweight Brendan Loughnane of the UK faces Japanese Ryoji Kudo, winner of seven of his last eight fights. Also on the card the 2021 PFL heavyweight runner up and protege of MMA legend Mirko Cro Cop, Ante Delija of Croatia brings his 14 professional stoppages to take on Matheus Scheffel of Brazil.

Rounding out the main card, 6′ 8″ Brazilian giant Renan Ferreira squares off against American Jamelle Jones. Ferreira has earned six of his eight wins by KO or TKO, while Jones vies for his 13th professional win.

The full PFL 2 Season 2022 fight card can be found below.

“With three current or former Professional Fighters League World Champions on the PFL 2 card on April 28, fans around the world are in for a major night of action,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “We look forward to continuing to disrupt the sport with the best action in MMA as the Heavyweight and Featherweight fighters begin their seasons with the PFL World Championship and the $1 million purse in their sights.”

“On April 28, MMA fans can expect an action-packed night of fights,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I cannot wait to see the former world champions on this card battle it out against a group of elite fighters looking to make their mark in the sport.”

The 2022 PFL Season begins April 20 with Raush Manfio vs Don Madge headlining PFL 1 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The remaining Regular Season events take place on April 28, May 6, June 17, June 24, and July 1.

PFL 1: Cappelozza vs Austin fight card

ESPN2 Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Stuart Austin

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

ESPN+ Card

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jo Sungbin

Denis Goltsov vs. Sam Kei

Ali Isaev vs. Klidson Abreu

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores vs. Saba Bolaghi