Ryan Garcia plans to ‘surgically break down or KO’ Emmanuel Tagoe on Apr 9 in San Antonio

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California makes his ring return against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) of Ghana at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event live on DAZN.

Today Garcia hosted a workout to show off for the media all the work he has been putting in ahead of his fight against Tagoe. Check out below what “King Ry”, his trainer Joe Goossen and Golden Boy head Oscar De La Hoya had to say.

‘I’ll just stay calm and surgically break him down or knock him out’

“Now I’m at the point where I’m going to do amazing when I get into the ring. I’ve done all the promotion I can. I’m going to be the best I can be. You have to trust that gut feeling which most guys don’t.”

“I knew Joe Goossen was going to be a perfect fit for me. He’s old school and I love that part of the game. He’s someone I can relate to, we have good chemistry.”

“I’m always stalking my opponent, that’s my fighting style. Making sure I’m countering. Whenever an opportunity presents itself.”

“I got knocked out for the first time in my life and I took it well. I reacted the way I imagined I would.”

“I’m pretty good at fighting smaller guys. [Tagoe] is a little shorter and he likes to box.”

“Fighters always try to pressure me. We’ll see since I don’t know too much about this guy. I’ll just stay calm and surgically break him down or knock him out. I have pretty good timing and accuracy. I think that has really separated myself from other fighters.”

“My power has been coming out more effortlessly. I’m also not getting as tired. Everything’s coming together.”

Oscar De La Hoya: It’s going to be an interesting fight

“He’s fighting a guy who has nothing to lose,” said Oscar De La Hoya. “I think Ryan needs to come out and make a point but do it smart and careful. Ryan knows what he is doing. He’s a professional. He’s been there before so it’s going to be an interesting fight.”

“Joe Goossen has been in the game for so many years. I’m glad they made the connection.”

Joe Goossen: He’s really attacking this like he’s obsessed and possessed

“I knew he had something special. We got along and there was something about him that appealed to me personality wise and fighting wise.”

“He’s really attacking this like he’s obsessed and possessed. I’m genuinely impressed.”

Among Garcia vs Tagoe undercard bouts WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) faces WBA titleholder Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in the championship unification. As well, Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) battle it out for WBA Continental American super middleweight title.

The finalized Garcia vs Tagoe undercard is expected to be announced shortly.