Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
UFC

This is how Alexander Volkanovski earned UFC featherweight title (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski makes the third defense of his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” on Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Ahead of the event the promotion released the highlight video featuring the Australian champion in his fight late 2019 when he faced and dethroned Max Holloway at UFC 245. Check it out up top.

The date when UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Tickets for UFC 273 are on sale, and can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 273 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097