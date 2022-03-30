This is how Alexander Volkanovski earned UFC featherweight title (video)

Alexander Volkanovski makes the third defense of his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” on Saturday, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Ahead of the event the promotion released the highlight video featuring the Australian champion in his fight late 2019 when he faced and dethroned Max Holloway at UFC 245. Check it out up top.

The date when UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Tickets for UFC 273 are on sale, and can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 273 fight card.