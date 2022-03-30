Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Video: Yordenis Ugas media workout ahead of Errol Spence Jr welterweight title unification

Ugas meets Spence in welterweight title unification on April 16 in Arlington, Texas

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas takes on WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds 147-pound title unification bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

As he prepares to face “The Truth”, on Wednesday, March 30 the Cuban champion hosts a media workout at Salas Boxing Academy in Las Vegas, NV. Video is available up top.

Tickets for Spence vs Ugas showdown are on sale, and can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when Spence vs Ugas airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

