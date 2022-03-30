Video: Yordenis Ugas media workout ahead of Errol Spence Jr welterweight title unification

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas takes on WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds 147-pound title unification bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

As he prepares to face “The Truth”, on Wednesday, March 30 the Cuban champion hosts a media workout at Salas Boxing Academy in Las Vegas, NV. Video is available up top.

Tickets for Spence vs Ugas showdown are on sale.

The date when Spence vs Ugas airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. Live stream is available on Kayo.

