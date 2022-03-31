Karim Bennoui meets Dario German for WKN super featherweight title, Nicola Canu withdraws with injury

Former two-time World Kickboxing Network super featherweight champion Karim Bennoui is looking to regain the title when he goes through the ropes at Complexe Sportif des Tâles in Valentigney, France on Saturday, May 14. The French-Algerian kickboxer takes on Spanish-Argentinian contender Dario German, who replaces originally announced Nicola Canu of Sardinia, Italy. The latter was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Advertisements

Karim Bennoui has previously held WKN Gold twice, coming out victorious by unanimous decision against Sasa Jovanovic in May 2017 and Thomas Adamandopoulos in November 2012. He now faces Dario German, whose resume includes 77 wins out of 98 fights as well as the intercontinental belt.

Bennoui vs German for WKN World super featherweight title is scheduled for five rounds. The rest of fight card, featuring a series of kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors, is expected to be announced shortly.