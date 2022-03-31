Keyshawn Davis faces Esteban Sanchez in co-feature to Valdez vs Stevenson on April 30 in Las Vegas

Lightweight Keyshawn Davis makes his ring return on Saturday, April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas where he faces Mexican veteran Esteban Sanchez in an eight-round showdown. The bout serves as a co-feature to junior lightweight title unification between WBC champion Oscar Valdez and WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

“Keyshawn Davis was the most sought-after free agent coming out of the Tokyo Olympics, and he is among the sport’s most gifted fighters,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “The main event features two of the world’s best fighters in Valdez and Stevenson, and I have little doubt that Keyshawn is on his way to becoming a pound-for-pound great.”

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans can watch Valdez vs Stevenson and Davis vs Sanchez live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+ at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, May 1.

Davis, the 23-year-old Olympic silver medalist from Norfolk, Virginia is coming to Las Vegas on Pro Football Draft weekend to show why he should be the boxing world’s top draft pick.

“Fighting in Las Vegas at MGM Grand on Pro Football Draft weekend… I was born for this stage,” Davis said. “I am going to put on another flawless performance and then watch from ringside as my brother, Shakur, puts on a show as well. The stars will be out, and they are going to see something special.”

Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) was supposed to fight Sanchez on March 19 in New York, but he contracted a non-COVID-related virus. He knocked out Jose Zaragoza in two brutal rounds in his Top Rank on ESPN debut last December. Davis made an impression against Zaragoza, folding his overmatched foe with a left hook to the body.

His slightly delayed return comes against Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs) a native of Ensenada, Mexico, who won a pair of fights in 2021 following his only career loss.

The list of bouts featured on Valdez vs Stevenson undercard is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Oscar vs Shakur fight card

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweight, 12 rounds – junior lightweight title unification, Valdez’s WBC title, Stevenson’s WBO title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight