Video: Errol Spence Jr media workout ahead of Yordenis Ugas welterweight title unification

Spence meets Ugas in welterweight title unification on April 16 in Arlington, Texas

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds 147-pound title unification bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

As he prepares to face Ugas, on Thursday, March 31 the American star hosts a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym in Dallas, TX. Video is available up top.

Spence vs Ugas tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 17. Live stream is available on Kayo.

Get Spence vs Ugas full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

