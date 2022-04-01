Erickson Lubin ‘ready’ to face ‘very tough’ Sebastian Fundora in ‘a career-defining’ fight

Erickson “Hammer” Lubin faces undefeated Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super welterweight title in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Lubin is looking to “rewrite history” and move one step closer to becoming a world champion when he faces undefeated Sebastian Fundora. He shared insights into his training camp and previewed his upcoming matchup, which represents another chance for the Floridian to move towards a second title opportunity after a 2017 defeat to Jermell Charlo.

Since that loss, Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) has put together an impressive six-bout winning streak, most recently knocking out former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario in June. Now, Lubin will face literally his tallest test in Fundora, a rising contender who stands at 6-foot-6 while possessing strong boxing skills and a willingness to mix it up on the inside.

This is what Erickson Lubin had to say about his training camp, Fundora and more

On his camp in Las Vegas

“This is the next step in my career to secure my shot at the title, so I took my training to the next level. I moved my whole camp to Las Vegas, to avoid all distractions. This is a career-defining moment for me, and a chance for me to rewrite history after my first world title fight. I want to be a world champion and to do that, I must sacrifice some of my comforts.”

“My trainer Kevin Cunningham has also made some major additions to my training regimen and the hard work will be on display when I step in the ring.”

On his matchup with Fundora

“I think he’s a very tough challenge for anybody in the division. He comes to fight and is always in tremendous shape. Fundora is tall and rangy but likes to fight in close quarters, which should make for a fan friendly and exciting fight.”

“I’m in the best shape of my life and I know he’s going to be at his best for this fight. On April 9, I will not be denied.”

On fighting for the interim WBC super welterweight title

“I have worked hard, taken on tough opponents, and climbed back to where I once was, and the WBC noticed what I did. By doing that, I am now able to take the next step to fulfill my dream when I started – which is becoming a world champion.

“Nothing in boxing is given to any fighter, and to become a world champion I must face one of the best emerging fighters in boxing. I’m ready!”

On fighting in Las Vegas on Showtime

“Fighting on a premier network like Showtime, in the fight capital of the world, is a dream come true. I grew up watching fights on Showtime on Saturday night and now a new generation of young fighters will see me in that position. If ever I need motivation, thinking about this situation gives me all the motivation I need. I won’t say I made it, but it truly shows me that with hard work, anything is possible.”

Among the bouts featured on Lubin vs Fundora televised card former world champion Tony Harrison takes on super welterweight contender Sergio Garcia, and Unbeaten Kevin Salgado faces Bryant Perrella.