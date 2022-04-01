Errol Spence Jr: Ugas is living the ‘American Dream’ – His challenge is beating me

Errol Spence Jr puts his WBC and IBF welterweight titles on the line when he faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The pair squares off in the twelve-round 147-pound title unification bout headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Spence vs Ugas is just the 12th unification fight in the rich history of the welterweight division, which joins other classic unification bouts at the weight class, including “Sugar” Ray Leonard vs Thomas Hearns I and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao. Battling it out in front of his hometown fans for the third time, Spence will look to add the third welterweight championship belt to his resume.

Ahead of the event a Desoto, Texas-native declared that he is “on point” physically during a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym in Dallas. Responding to a statement made Wednesday by Ugas’ trainer Ismael Salas that he was a “different” fighter in his first fight back after a 2019 car accident, “The Truth” smiled and said he was now in better shape physically and mentally and that Ugas’ trainer would soon see.

Check out below what Spence and his longtime trainer Derrick James had to say.

Errol Spence Jr: I’ve been looking forward to this fight since I had to drop out of the Pacquiao bout

“I’m feeling good and I’m ready to go. This layoff was easier for me after the injury than the one after the accident because it was a lot less stress on my body. Mentally I was also prepared for what I was going to go through. I had been back in training before camp started for this fight so I’m ready.”

“Even half of me would beat most of these guys at the top level. I feel great now and I’m 100%. Physically I’m on point and everything feels real regular. If Ugas’ trainer (Ismael Salas) thinks I’m a different fighter now, we’ll see in two and half weeks how different I am.”

“Training camp has been great. I’ve had great sparring partners and we’ve been focused. I got a nutritionist and it’s made the weight cut much easier for me.”

“I have everything in my arsenal. Whatever Ugas brings to the table, I’m ready for it. I’m going to dictate the pace and control everything. I’m making him fight my fight.”

“From what I’ve seen, Ugas is very physical and very tough. He was waving Shawn Porter forward, so you know he has that fighter spirit inside of him.”

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m not worried about my eye at all. It actually feels stronger than the other one. I’m just making sure that I’m 100% on point with everything.”

Errol Spence Jr bag work | Cooper Neill/SHOWTIME

“I’m not looking to say anything to the rest of the division. I’m going to send my message with my performance. When I have three belts, everyone is going to know what that means.”

“I watched the Ugas vs. Manny Pacquiao fight live but I haven’t watched it since then. I thought the way that fight went was more because of Pacquiao being a shell of himself.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this fight since I had to drop out of the Pacquiao bout. I knew I would be fighting the winner, and now I’ve got Ugas in front of me. He’s a tough champion who’s been through a lot in his life.”

“I can’t sit back and fight a tune-up fight right now. I want to go straight in with the sharks. Ugas is going to push me to another level and that’s what I want. I knew that if I was fighting a tune-up I could sneak snacks in at night and stuff like that. I’m fighting someone on my level.”

“Ugas is living the ‘American Dream’ and he wants to keep living the ‘American Dream’. His challenge is beating me and I want his belt.”

“Those Mexican fans are a huge part of Texas and I love fighting in front of them. I’m planning on giving them the kind of amazing fight they love.”

Errol Spence Jr padwork with Derrick James | Cooper Neill/SHOWTIME

Derrick James: We’re not taking Ugas for granted at all. He’s very smart and has a great corner

“Camp has been great. Errol’s working hard and looking strong. We’ve had some very quick, very sharp and physical sparring partners. They’re keeping him on his toes and when he isn’t coming 100%, they’ll let him know it.”

“I think the only difference with Errol between the Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia fights was the strategy and fight style he was using. Errol is doing great. We haven’t even thought about the eye. It’s not an issue.”

“Errol has known this fight was coming for a long time, so he’s been training for months and months and has been prepared mentally.”

“I never think about a matchup with a trainer but I’m excited to be up against a great trainer. He took down Manny Pacquiao so we’re going to be 100% ready.”

“To be able to have Errol fight at AT&T Stadium is amazing because it just shows his progression and maturation as a fighter. For a young fighter like Errol, it’s a dream come true. We can’t wait.”

“Other than the fight, that ring walk at AT&T Stadium is the best part of the fight. To go out there and be embraced by the fans like that, it’s crazy. It’s going to be a special moment on April 16.”

“You’re going to see Errol in his top form in this fight. He’s coming to handle business. We’re not taking Ugas for granted at all. He’s very smart and has a great corner. We’re going to go skill for skill. There’s a true prize to be attained in this one.”

