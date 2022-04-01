The date has been made official for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney championship showdown as the pair squares off for the undisputed lightweight title on Sunday, June 5 in Melbourne, Australia. Tickets information has been announced today. The date when the fight airs live in primetime in the United States is Saturday, June 4.

George Kambosos Jr, who was born and raised in Sydney, returns to the friendly Down Under confines for the most significant boxing match in Australian history. Event organizers hope to break the Australian attendance record of 51,026 set by the 2017 Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn super fight in Brisbane. Kambosos is of Greek descent, and Melbourne has the world’s largest Greek population outside of Greece.

Kambosos brings to the table his unified WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine belts. Haney enters the squared circle holding the WBC strap. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney tickets

Tickets for George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney on Sunday, June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria go on sale Tuesday, April 26. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

Other boxing fans can watch Kambosos vs Haney live stream on Kayo in Australia and ESPN+ in the United States. International live stream and broadcast start time information is to be determined.

‘I will take not only his belt but put a serious dent in his young career’

George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2013 and fought his first 13 bouts in Australia before embarking on a road warrior existence. He earned his shot at the lightweight title with an October 2020 victory over British former world champion Lee Selby in London. Thirteen months later, he traveled to New York City and stunned 10-to-1 favorite Teofimo Lopez by split decision in a 12-round barnburner to become the unified lightweight champion. Kambosos knocked down Lopez in the opening round, survived a 10th-round knockdown, and then came back with a furious late charge in the championship rounds to cement the victory.

Kambosos won ESPN.com Upset of the Year honors for his effort, catapulted up the pound-for-pound rankings, and became an instant superstar in Australia. Rather than take a tune-up title defense, Kambosos insisted on bringing a mega-event to his homeland. He had a dream, and he turned to a 23-year-old prodigy to bring ultimate clarity to the lightweight division.

“After five years of chasing championship glory abroad and fighting in enemy territory, I return home to defend what I have conquered in the boxing world, my world lightweight titles,” Kambosos said. “Everything I have put my mind to and manifested has come true with my relentless hard work, dedication and discipline to the sport I love. I have always said I would become world champion the hard way, fighting abroad and then bring back a mega stadium fight to make my world title defense.”

“On June 4 at the amazing 60,000+ seat Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, I get to do just that at home in Australia’s biggest boxing event ever, when I defend my IBF, WBO, WBA, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine lightweight world titles against Devin Haney, who will be putting up his version of his WBC title. I am very excited and hungry to continue building my legacy, and I will be victorious by any means necessary on June 4 when Haney steps up into the lion’s den of Marvel Stadium against this Aussie Greek lion. I will take not only his belt but put a serious dent in his young career.”

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney | Poster

‘I didn’t come this far to only come this far’

Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs), a Las Vegas resident who won seven national titles as an amateur, was pegged for superstardom upon turning pro less than a month after his 17th birthday in December 2015. He made his U.S. debut in April 2016 on the Manny Pacquiao-Timothy Bradley III undercard in Las Vegas. Before he hit the legal U.S. drinking age, Haney ascended the ranks with one-sided victories over veteran contenders Mason Menard, Juan Carlos Burgos, and Antonio Moran. His knockout over Moran was picked as the ESPN.com 2019 Knockout of the Year.

Haney won the WBC Interim lightweight title over Zaur Abdullaev in September 2019 and was soon elevated to full champion status. He has defended the green belt four times and has toppled former world champions in his last three outings. In 2021, Haney authored the two signature wins of his career as a Las Vegas headliner. He outboxed three-weight kingpin Jorge Linares over 12 rounds in May and followed that up with a clear points victory over former junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr in December.

“First and foremost, I’d like to give all praise to Allah,” Haney said. “Without him, none of this is possible. Secondly, I’d like to thank my father and trainer, Bill Haney, who is my rock, and my team and family for their support and countless sacrifices throughout this journey. Thank you to Lou DiBella, Bob Arum and ESPN for giving us this huge platform and the opportunity of a lifetime. I’d also like to give a special thanks to the Victorian Government and officials for hosting this event.”

“I began my career fighting in small bars in Mexico. Now I’m on the cusp of greatness showcasing my skills on the world’s stage fighting for lightweight supremacy. I didn’t come this far to only come this far. Come June 4, I claim my place in history and add to my legacy! Undisputed lightweight king… I’m coming for all the belts!”

The list of Kambosos vs Haney undercard bouts is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.