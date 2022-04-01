Martin vs Felix results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Spain’s Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) is back in the ring following his win over Mikey Garcia as he faces Jose Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico in the main event at Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona on Friday, April 1. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International super lightweight title live stream on DAZN. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Saturday, April 2.

Also on the card unbeaten representative of the country-host Samuel Carmona (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Mexican Joel Cordova (13-5-2, 3 KOs) in a ten rounder at super flyweight. As well, Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) meets Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs) at light heavyweight, and British Stevi Levy (5-0) takies on Argentinian Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KOs) at super bantamweight. In addition Jhon Jader Obregon (9-0, 4 KOs) and Kyle Lomotey (10-0, 2 KOs) do an eight-round battle at middleweight.

How to watch Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live stream, date and time

Spain, United Kingdom, United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 1

Time: 7:30 pm CEST / 6:30 pm BST / 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 4:30 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date and time vary by location

Martin vs Felix fight card

Get Martin vs Felix full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA International super lightweight title

Samuel Carmona vs. Joel Cordova, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Jorgelina Guanini vs. Stevi Levy, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jhon Jader Obregon vs. Kyle Lomotey, 8 rounds, middleweight

Ricards Bolotniks vs. Hrvoje Sep, 8 rounds, light heavyweight