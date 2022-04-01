Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Boxing

Martin vs Felix results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live from Barcelona
Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live from Barcelona

Spain’s Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) is back in the ring following his win over Mikey Garcia as he faces Jose Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico in the main event at Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona on Friday, April 1. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International super lightweight title live stream on DAZN. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Saturday, April 2.

Advertisements

Also on the card unbeaten representative of the country-host Samuel Carmona (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Mexican Joel Cordova (13-5-2, 3 KOs) in a ten rounder at super flyweight. As well, Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) meets Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs) at light heavyweight, and British Stevi Levy (5-0) takies on Argentinian Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KOs) at super bantamweight. In addition Jhon Jader Obregon (9-0, 4 KOs) and Kyle Lomotey (10-0, 2 KOs) do an eight-round battle at middleweight.

How to watch Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live stream, date and time

Spain, United Kingdom, United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 1
Time: 7:30 pm CEST / 6:30 pm BST / 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 2
Time: 4:30 am AEDT

Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location

Martin vs Felix fight card

Get Martin vs Felix full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.

  • Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA International super lightweight title
  • Samuel Carmona vs. Joel Cordova, 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Jorgelina Guanini vs. Stevi Levy, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jhon Jader Obregon vs. Kyle Lomotey, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Ricards Bolotniks vs. Hrvoje Sep, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097