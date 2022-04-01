Martin vs Felix results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Spain’s Sandor Martin (39-2, 13 KOs) is back in the ring following his win over Mikey Garcia as he faces Jose Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico in the main event at Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona on Friday, April 1. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International super lightweight title live stream on DAZN. The championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Saturday, April 2.
Also on the card unbeaten representative of the country-host Samuel Carmona (6-0, 4 KOs) faces Mexican Joel Cordova (13-5-2, 3 KOs) in a ten rounder at super flyweight. As well, Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) meets Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs) at light heavyweight, and British Stevi Levy (5-0) takies on Argentinian Jorgelina Guanini (9-4-2, 1 KOs) at super bantamweight. In addition Jhon Jader Obregon (9-0, 4 KOs) and Kyle Lomotey (10-0, 2 KOs) do an eight-round battle at middleweight.
How to watch Sandor Martin vs Jose Felix live stream, date and time
Spain, United Kingdom, United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 1
Time: 7:30 pm CEST / 6:30 pm BST / 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 2
Time: 4:30 am AEDT
Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location
Martin vs Felix fight card
Get Martin vs Felix full fight card below and stay tuned for fight results.
- Sandor Martin vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA International super lightweight title
- Samuel Carmona vs. Joel Cordova, 10 rounds, super flyweight
- Jorgelina Guanini vs. Stevi Levy, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Jhon Jader Obregon vs. Kyle Lomotey, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Ricards Bolotniks vs. Hrvoje Sep, 8 rounds, light heavyweight