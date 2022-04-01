Video: Glover Teixeira becomes UFC light heavyweight champion at the age of 42

Glover Teixeira is scheduled to make the first defense of his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka in the headliner of UFC 275 live on pay-per-view from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 11. Ahead of the event the promotion released the “Up Close” video featuring the Brazilian-American mixed martial artist as he claims the belt at the age of 42 against Jan Blachowicz last October at UFC 267. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka live on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

