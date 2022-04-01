Yulihan Luna vs Mayeli Flores live stream from Puebla, Mexico

Yuliahn Luna makes the first defense of her WBC bantamweight title against undereaten contender Mayeli Flores at BUAP Arena in Puebla, Mexico on Saturday, April 2. The pair squares off in a ten-round main event live stream on ESPN+.

“Cobrita” Luna (22-3-1, 4 KOs) had a brief run as IBF junior featherweight world champion from 2014-2015 and ultimately settled at bantamweight, where she received a shot at long-reigning champion Mariana Juarez in October 2020. She defeated Juarez in dominant fashion and then notched a pair of one-sided wins in non-title bouts in 2021.

Flores (8-0-1, 3 KOs) has won four straight bouts since the lone draw on her ledger. In her previous bout she stopped Susy Kandy Sandoval in the fourth round.

How to watch Yulihan Luna vs Mayeli Flores

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Yulihan Luna vs Mayeli Flores live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 2. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Among the bouts featured on Luna vs Flores undercard lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (21-1-1, 16 KOs), who is riding a string of six straight knockouts since a split decision loss to Adrian Estrella, will fight Argentina native Fernando Cancino (11-9-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Cancino, a seven-year pro, has never been knocked out.

As well, in an eight-round junior featherweight bout, Mexico City-born knockout artist Bryan Mercado (20-1, 15 KOs) makes his 2022 debut versus Pedro Tut (21-1, 6 KOs), winner of 16 straight fights.

The ESPN+ stream will begin with a six-round featherweight tilt, as 21-year-old phenom Edgar Gonzalez (8-0, 4 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against Agustin Perez (6-3-1, 3 KOs).

Luna vs Flores fight card

Yulihan Luna vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Luna’s WBC bantamweight title

Oscar Duarte vs. Fernando Cancino, 10 rounds, lightweight

Bryan Mercado vs. Pedro Tut, 8, rounds junior featherweight

Edgar Gonzalez vs. Agustin Perez, 6 rounds, featherweight