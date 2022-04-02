PFL Challenger Series 7 results, Stankovic vs Brewington

The seventh week of Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series airs live on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 1. MMA event features the five-fight card with ten international prospects making their professional debuts in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion and an opportunity to join the global roster and compete in the Regular Season.

Headlining the show former Serbian kickboxer Andrija Stankovic makes his transition to MMA when he takes on American Louis Brewington at welterweight. Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts, as American Christian Turner faces Cuban Chayanne Serrano and undefeated Bosnian Alexei Pergande battles American Joe Hamm. As well, Santino Zurita meets his American-fellow Rakim Talley at heavyweight. Kicking off the action Jaylon McDaneil squares off against Daeri Alderman in all-American battle at featherweight.

How to watch PFL Challenger Series Week 7 live stream

MMA fans can watch PFL Challenger Series Week 7 live stream on Fubo Sports Network on fuboTV. The start time is scheduled for Friday, April 1 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

PFL Challenger Series Week 7 fight card

Get the full PFL Challenger Series Week 7 fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Andrija Stankovic vs. Louis Brewington

Christian Turner vs. Chayanne Serrano

Alexei Pergande vs. Joe Hamm

Santino Zurita vs. Rakim Talley

Jaylon McDaniel vs. Daeri Alderman