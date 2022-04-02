Stream UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie live on Kayo
Video: Erickson Lubin KO’s Jorge Cota with big left in Round 4

Erickson Lubin faces Sebastian Fundora at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on April 9

Erickson Lubin faces undefeated Sebastian Fundora for interim WBC super welterweight title live on Showtime from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Ahead of the event check out the video up top featuring “Hammer”, as he KOs Jorge Cota in a 154-pound title eliminator in March 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets for Lubin vs Fundora showdown can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

Erickson Lubin ‘ready’ to face ‘very tough’ Sebastian Fundora in ‘a career-defining’ fight

Get Lubin vs Fundora full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

