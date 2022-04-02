WrestleMania 38 Australia time, live stream, how to watch, match card, predictions, Lesnar vs Reigns

WrestleMania 38 takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The dates when the two-night pro wrestling fiesta airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 4.

Headlining the first night of action Charlotte Flair puts her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt on the line when she faces former UFC women’s bantamweight champion turned pro-wrestler Ronda Rousey. The second part of the spectacle is headlined by Winner Take All Championship Unification match featuring WWE champion and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar up against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The full lineup can be found below.

As for WrestleMania 38 predictions, check out a special episode of WWE Now Down Under up top with Australian pro wrestler and NXT Superstar Grayson Waller as he makes his picks for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AJ Styles vs Edge and more.

How to watch WrestleMania 38 in Australia, date, time, live stream, PPV cost

Pro wrestling fans in Australia can watch WrestleMania 38 live stream on Kayo. The first match card headlined by Charlotte Flair up against Ronda Rousey airs on Sunday, April 3. The second match card topped by Brock Lesnar faceoff Roman Reigns airs on Monday, April 4.

WrestleMania 38 start time in Australia is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95 AUD.

The full WrestleMania 38 match cards look as the following:

WrestleMania 38 match card for Sunday, April 3

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey – Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. TBA – Singles match (Mr. McMahon will announce Rollins’ opponent on the night of the event) The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) – Tag team match The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs – Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul – Tag team match Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) – Singles match Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WrestleMania 38 match card for Monday, April 4

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) – Winner Takes All match to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Omos – Singles match Edge vs. AJ Styles – Singles match RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) – Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory – Singles match Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn – Anything Goes match Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler – Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship