WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) successfully retained her title when she faced Femke Hermans (12-4, 5 KOs) at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, April 2. “The Silent Assassin” came out on top securing the victory by knockout in Round 3.

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

In her next fight Marshall is expected to challenge for the undisputed title facing off her old foe Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOS), who currently holds the unified WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight belts. The British champion defeated her American opponent ten years ago at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China.

Marshall proved successful on her third defense as she stalked Hermans throughout the early rounds and calculated her opponent in the process. At the end of Round 3 Marshall delivered a powerful left hook that knocked Hermans out.

The Hartlepool fighter trained and mentored by Peter Fury recorded the tenth knockout of her professional career.

However, Hermans proved to be no pushover in the build-up to the fight, a former world champion who has fought Shields and taken her 12 rounds, losing respectively in the process.

Marshall becomes the only fighter to have stopped Hermans. The fight against Shields is expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2022.

Savannah Marshall retains WBO middleweight title | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

Claressa Shields last fought in February when she defeated Ema Kozin by unanimous decision.

Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields faceoff | Lawrence Lustig / BOXXER

The date and location accomodating Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall for undisputed middleweight title are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.