Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Erickson Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) of Orlando, Florida and Sebastian Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida square off in the main event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. The contest features top contenders in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the interim WBC super welterweight title on the line. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

In the co-main event former world champion Tony Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan takes on Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain in the ten-rounder at super welterweight. Kicking off the telecast unbeaten Kevin Salgado (14-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Salgado meets Bryant Perrella (17-3-1, 14 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida also in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. The full Lubin vs Fundora undercard can be found below.

Lubin vs Fundora tickets

Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora tickets to witness all the action at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork.

How to watch Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live stream, date & time

Boxing fans can watch Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The date when Lubin vs Fundora airs live in the UK and Australia in Sunday, April 10. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively. International live stream is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Lubin vs Fundora Fight Week – schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events held in Las Vegas can be found below. Date and time are local.

Thursday, April 7

The final Lubin vs Fundora pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 7 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Agave 3. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube begins at 1 pm.

Friday, April 8

The official Lubin vs Fundora weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, April 8. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Agave 3 starts at 1 pm.

Saturday, April 9

Lubin vs Fundora fight date is Saturday, April 9. The location is The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Doors open at 4 pm. First fight begins at 4:05 pm. The main card live on Showtime starts at 7 pm.

Lubin vs Fundora fight card

The current Lubin vs Fundora lineup, including a non-televised undercard, looks as the following:

Main Card

Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC super welterweight title

Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Undercard

Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Willie Jones vs. Ector Madera, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalil Major Hackett vs. Jose Belloso, 6 rounds, welterweight

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Isiah Hart, 4 rounds, middleweight

Chavon Davis vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Dorian Mark Khan Jr vs. Arturo de Isla, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight