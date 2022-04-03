Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Week, date, time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, California faces Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout live on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

Also on the card Houston’s 2012 Bronze Olympic medalist and current WBC flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (11-1, 1 KOs) takes on Tokyo’s WBA flyweight champion Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 17 KOs). The pair meets in the scheduled for ten rounds championship unification.

As well, “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania battles it out against Shane Mosley Jr (17-4, 10 KOs) of Pomona, CA. The contest with the WBA Continental American super middleweight title on the line is scheduled for ten rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Garcia vs Tagoe tickets

Tickets for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In the UK Garcia vs Tagoe airs live on Sunday, April 10. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST. The undercard kicks off on Saturday, April 9 at 9 pm BST.

In Australia Garcia vs Tagoe airs live on Sunday, April 10. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The undercard starts at 6 am AEST.

Garcia vs Tagoe Fight Week schedule of events

A number of open to the public events have been scheduled for Garcia vs Tagoe Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in San Antonio, TX can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, April 6

Garcia vs Tagoe open workout is on Wednesday, April 6 at Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza. The start time is 12 pm.

Thursday, April 7

The final Garcia vs Tagoe pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, April 7 at Alamodome South Entrance – Floor. The start time is 12:30 pm.

Friday, April 8

The official Garcia vs Tagoe weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, April 8 at Alamodome South Entrance – Floor. The start time is 12:30 pm.

Saturday, April 9

Garcia vs Tagoe fight date is on Saturday, April 9. The location is Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Doors open 3 pm.

Golden Boy Fight Night live stream begins at 4 pm. Garcia vs Tagoe main card live on DAZN starts at 8 pm.

Garcia vs Tagoe fight card

The current Garcia vs Tagoe fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, 12 rounds, lightweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBC title, Fujioka’s WBA titles, Ring belt

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBA Continental Americas title

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary Card

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi, 8 rounds, featherweight

Hector Valdez vs. Daniel Colula Moncada, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Santos Ortega vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight