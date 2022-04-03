Search
Countdown to UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – Full Episode (video)

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Watch UFC 273 Countdown featuring featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Chan Sung Jung ahead of their championship main event bout at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. The full episode also features bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim titleholder Petr Yan ahead of their rematch serving as a co-main event, plus Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns ahead of their welterweight main card bout. Video is available up top.

Tickets for UFC 273 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, April 10.

MMA fans can watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 273 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

