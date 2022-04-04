GGG vs Murata fight time in USA, UK & Australia – how to watch live stream in over 200 countries

Kazakhstani boxing star Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) and Japanese Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) square off in the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this coming Saturday, April 9. The contest features the unified IBF and IBO middleweight champion up against the WBA (Super) titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification.

Among the bouts featured on GGG vs Murata undercard, undefeated Shuichiro Yoshino (14-0, 11 KOs) faces Masayuki Ito (27-3-1, 15 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title, unbeaten Junto Nakatani (22-0, 17 KOs) meets Ryota Yamauchi (8-1 7 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for WBO flyweight belt and Kazuki Anaguchi (1-0, 1 KOs) takes on Ryuji Yamamoto (6-1, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Hiroka Amaki and Taiga Kato do their pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at welterweight.

How to watch Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Ryota Murata live stream in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and everywhere else

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs Ryota Murata live stream on DAZN (except Japan, Kazakhstan and South Korea). The date is Saturday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the United States, 10 am BST in the United Kingdom and 7 pm AEST in Australia.

GGG and Murata are expected to make their ring walks at around 7:40 am ET / 4:40 am PT in the US, 12:40 pm BST in the UK and 9:40 pm AEST in Australia.

According to the announcement made by DAZN, fans in Argentina, Chile and Colombia “must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser”.

Golovkin vs Murata fight card

The full GGG vs Murata fight card live on DAZN looks as the following:

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata, 12 rounds, middleweight – Golovkin’s IBF and IBO middleweight titles, Murata’s WBA (Super) middleweight title

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBO Asia Pacific lightweight title

Junto Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBO flyweight title

Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato, 4 rounds, welterweight